Tanzania: Video - Tulia Ackson Beats Joseph Mbilinyi to Win Mbeya Urban Constituency

29 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By John Namkwahe Na Hawa Mathias

Mbeya — Ruling party CCM's Tulia Ackson, has on Thursday October 29 been declared winner of the Mbeya Urban parliamentary seat.

Tulia Ackson who was the former deputy speaker of Parliament scored 75, 225 votes beating five other contestants including Chadema's, Joseph Mbilinyi aka 'Sugu' who scored 37, 591 votes.

The results were announced by the Mbeya returning officer, Amede Ng'wanidako at Mkapa Hall in Mbeya City.

Other candidates who were in the race are Protas Mgaimbila of Chaumma with 236 votes, Mwakaje Kaili (NCCR-Mageuzi) 206 votes and Rafael Ngonde (CUF) with 88 votes.

Mr Mbilinyi had represented Mbeya urban for 10 years since 2010.

