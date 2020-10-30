South Africa: Land Bank Push for More Billions Raises Doubt About MTBPS Commitments, Including Public Wage Chill

29 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Less than 24 hours after the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement was presented, its credibility is being called into question. The Land Bank is pushing for R7-billion, despite warnings on South Africa's unsustainable debt levels that in no small way triggered the public wage freeze.

A slip of a ministerial tongue during Thursday's briefing on the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan got the ball rolling.

"The additional investment announced by the minister of finance on the Land Bank is welcomed... This additional investment means we are not missing this planting season," said Agriculture and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza.

But presenting the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni made no such announcement. What he did say was perhaps an indication of the as yet unresolved funding contestation.

"R3-billion was allocated to the Land Bank in June. The bank will require an additional R7-billion over the medium term to support its restructuring," is what Mboweni told MPs before segueing to the R10.5-billion bailout for SAA, styled by the government as funding for the airline's business rescue.

The MTBPS itself is also clear on the fiscal framework over the next three years: "n0 further recapitalisation...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.