Namibia: Company Donates Ring to Swakop Boxing Academy

The company Reptile Mineral Resources and Exploration donated a boxing ring to the Albertus Tsamaseb Boxing Academy at Swakopmund on Wednesday.

The ring, valued at N$80 000, was described by Namibian boxer and coach Albertus Tsamaseb as a great asset.

The donation of the ring came at a time when the academy is training for the International Boxing Association (AIBA) amateur men's world championships in Minsk, Russia, to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games in Japan.

"This is really great," said Tsamaseb. "We can now train whenever we want to. We previously shared a government ring with others. It was not always available. This ring came as a surprise. Our club members have been performing well internationally so far. This company really saw the potential and need for us to have our own ring. We are hard workers."

The exploration manager of Reptile Mineral Resources and Exploration, Katrin Kärner, pledged the company's continuing support to the boxing academy.

"The academy empowers young people through sport and keeps delivering outstanding results, even through challenging times. The boxing ring will enable and boost the quality of training to young Namibians representing their country at an international level," she said.

The company has been supporting the academy since 2010 with equipment and training uniforms amongst others, especially focusing on the well-being of children at the academy.

The academy, which was started by Tsamaseb in 2001, operates at the Vineta sports stadium at Swakopmund and currently trains 90 boxers, with the majority being children from eight to 14 years old.