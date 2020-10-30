Namibia: Company Donates Ring to Swakop Boxing Academy

29 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

The company Reptile Mineral Resources and Exploration donated a boxing ring to the Albertus Tsamaseb Boxing Academy at Swakopmund on Wednesday.

The ring, valued at N$80 000, was described by Namibian boxer and coach Albertus Tsamaseb as a great asset.

The donation of the ring came at a time when the academy is training for the International Boxing Association (AIBA) amateur men's world championships in Minsk, Russia, to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games in Japan.

"This is really great," said Tsamaseb. "We can now train whenever we want to. We previously shared a government ring with others. It was not always available. This ring came as a surprise. Our club members have been performing well internationally so far. This company really saw the potential and need for us to have our own ring. We are hard workers."

The exploration manager of Reptile Mineral Resources and Exploration, Katrin Kärner, pledged the company's continuing support to the boxing academy.

"The academy empowers young people through sport and keeps delivering outstanding results, even through challenging times. The boxing ring will enable and boost the quality of training to young Namibians representing their country at an international level," she said.

The company has been supporting the academy since 2010 with equipment and training uniforms amongst others, especially focusing on the well-being of children at the academy.

The academy, which was started by Tsamaseb in 2001, operates at the Vineta sports stadium at Swakopmund and currently trains 90 boxers, with the majority being children from eight to 14 years old.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.