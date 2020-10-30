Tanzania: Azam Seek to Restore Pride in JKT Clash

AFTER the painful 1-0 loss to Mtibwa Sugar, Premier League leaders Azam are oiling guns for JKT, their next opponents in the today's match at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

The team's management said yesterday that they take today's match seriously as the loss will be too damaging to the status as the owner of the pilot seat.

Under the head coach Aristica Cioaba, Azam won seven matches to haul 31 points prior to their first loss last weekend.

The team's Information officer Zakaria Thabit said victory against JKT Tanzania is urgently needed to restore the team's confidence and every player is keen to help the team win it.

"Our loss to Mtibwa Sugar is not a strange thing, but it is wakeup call that wants us to work diligently against JKT Tanzania," he said.

"We are very ready for a mission against JKT Tanzania and to achieve it we call our fans to support us during the match," he added.

Azam started strongly this season, winning all first seven matches before losing the 8th match to Mtibwa Sugar.

Zimbabwean import Prince Dube and Zambian Obrey Chirwa jointly orchestrated the team's success after scoring most of the goals the team netted. Also to be staged today is the match between Gwambina and KMC.

KMC who lost 2-1 to Young Africans last Sunday will be trying to restore by winning their away match, though it will be very difficult to beat Gwambina at home.

On Sunday, Yanga will be away in Musoma to face Biashara United in match to be held at Karume stadium.

The match is very decisive for the both sides. If Yanga win it they will leapfrog Azam and claim the pilot seat.

Biashara United are placed third in the league standings having collected 16 points, three points superior to Simba who have remained with 13 points following their loss to Ruvu Shooting last Sunday.