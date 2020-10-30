Namibia: Government Avails N$345 Million for the Payment of Non-Tuition Fees

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund this week announced that government has released N$345 million for the payment of non-tuition fees for tertiary students.

The Fund said the balance of N$345 million is dedicated to non-tuition fees and has been processed during the week of 26 October until 10 November.

The funds will be paid out to those who have received a partial payment before to make up the outstanding balance. Those who have not received any payment to date due to delayed contract signing and attainment of the Bank Windhoek card will receive the whole amount of N$17,000 or N$21,600 at once.

To date an amount of N$1.1 billion out of the allocated N$1.262 billion for the 2020/2021 financial year was made available by treasury, while a payment amounting to N$655.1 million has already been processed.

Students who do not receive their non-tuition fees by 10 November are urged to call 061 434 6000/12/13/83