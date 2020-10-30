Zimbabwe: Six Arrested in Connection With Rushwaya Gold Smuggling Debacle

Pixabay
(File photo).
29 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Police have arrested six more people, among them two top police officers, believed to have been part of a gold smuggling syndicate which was busted with the small scale miners boss Henrietta Rushwaya's Monday arrest.

ZRP confirmed the incident further outlining the suspects are expected in court soon.

"The ZRP confirms that 6 more suspects have been arrested in connection with the gold smuggling investigation on Henrietta Rushwaya," wrote the police on their official Twitter handle.

"These are Ali Mohamad, Gift Karanda, Stephen Chenjerai Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya, Superintendent Shoko and Det. Chief Inspector Chimhungu."

Rushwaya was arrested with 6kg gold in her hand luggage while checking in at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport Monday.

She was destined for Dubai.

The state initially consented to her being granted bail but withdrew after it emerged the case was bigger than earlier thought.

The police said it will widen its investigations since it has emerged that more officials will be arrested in connection with this case.

Rushwaya is yet to file her bail application and is expected back in court Friday when magistrate Ngoni Nduna is expected to hand down his ruling on the state's application withdrawing it's consent.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.


Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

