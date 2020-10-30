Zimbabwe: Zim Arts Group Iyasa Star Dies

29 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

ZIMBABWE'S arts industry has been plunged into yet another sad moment following the death on diversified Bulawayo cultural group Iyasa's founding members, Sibonisiwe Sithole.

Sithole died this Thursday morning at United Bulawayo Hospitals after a short illness.

Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube confirmed the news.

Sithole was one of Iyasa's longest serving members who remained with the group after some of its members such as Sandra Ndebele left to pursue individual projects.

"Rest in Power Sibonisiwe Sithole. You danced your way around the world and into many people's hearts. Your talent and commitment was exemplary," Baya said.

The arts star was only in her late 30s.

Her death comes barely a week after the tragic passion on of another Bulawayo based Zim hip-hop star, Mgcini Cal Vin Nhliziyo who succumbed to injuries sustained in a Saturday hit and run car incident.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

