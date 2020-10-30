Nigeria: Bill to Establish Federal Polytechnic in Rano Underway - Kano Lawmaker

by Temisan Amoye

A House of Representative member representing Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure Federal Constituency, Alhaji Kabiru Alhassan Rurum says a bill to establish a Federal Polytechnic in Rano Local government area of Kano State is underway.

Rurum who stated this in Kano on Thursday while briefing newsmen on his legislative activities said the bill to establish the polytechnic has passed it first reading on the floor of the green chamber.

He said if the bill scales through the second and third readings at the floor of the house, and received the government assent, the existing structure of Kano polytechnic Rano campus would now have the full capacity of a federal polytechnic and would play a vital role in uplifting educational development in the state.

The lawmaker further dropped the hint that another bill to convert the Rano general hospital to a Federal Medical Center has also scale first Reading on the floor of the house.

"In Kano, many of our people depend on Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for effective Health care services, and our people in the rural areas come across a lot of challenges in accessing the services of this federal facility, I think if we have another federal medical centre in Rano it would help immensely in addressing Health care challenges," Rurum stated.

The lawmaker, however, itemized other of his numerous intervention to include, drilling of solar boreholes, construction of roads, classrooms among others aimed at improving the well-being of his constituents.

