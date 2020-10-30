Nigeria: Traditional Ruler Faults Amnesty's Claim On Alleged Lekki Shooting

The Olowu of Kuta in Osun, Oba Adekunle Oyelude has faulted claims by the Amnesty International that it tracked troops of the Nigerian Army to Lekki Toll Gate, where they allegedly shot at protesters on Oct. 20.

Oyelude said this in a statement on Friday in Ibadan, calling for a probe into the claim.

"Although Amnesty International has the right to operate legally in the country as an international Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), the claim that it tracked troops of a sovereign nation and announcing same, amounted to an attack on national security," he said.

The traditional ruler said he was worried as a Nigerian that a foreign NGO could admit carrying out espionage on the Nigeria Army with an air of impunity.

Oyelude called on relevant authorities to probe the claim, and possibly extradite the organisation from Nigeria.

"I can't imagine a foreign NGO operating in the United States to be so bold and claim that it tracked troops' movement from the pentagon to a particular location and still remain in the country," he said.

Oyelude also appealed for calm across the country, while urging Nigerian youths to make their legitimate claims and ventilate their grievances peacefully in future.

He said that progress can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Oyelude appealed to the federal and state governments to implement programmes and policies designed to empower millions of unemployed youths in the country.

He commiserated with those who lost loved ones and property in the crises, praying that God would wipe off their tears.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Amnesty International had on Wednesday released what it called the timeline of troops' movements to the Lekki Toll Gate during the #EndSARS protests.(NAN)

The Olowu of Kuta in Osun, Oba Adekunle Oyelude has faulted claims by the Amnesty International that it tracked troops of the Nigerian Army to Lekki Toll Gate, where they allegedly shot at protesters on Oct. 20.

Oyelude said this in a statement on Friday in Ibadan, calling for a probe into the claim.

"Although Amnesty International has the right to operate legally in the country as an international Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), the claim that it tracked troops of a sovereign nation and announcing same, amounted to an attack on national security," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The traditional ruler said he was worried as a Nigerian that a foreign NGO could admit carrying out espionage on the Nigeria Army with an air of impunity.

Oyelude called on relevant authorities to probe the claim, and possibly extradite the organisation from Nigeria.

"I can't imagine a foreign NGO operating in the United States to be so bold and claim that it tracked troops' movement from the pentagon to a particular location and still remain in the country," he said.

Oyelude also appealed for calm across the country, while urging Nigerian youths to make their legitimate claims and ventilate their grievances peacefully in future.

He said that progress can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Oyelude appealed to the federal and state governments to implement programmes and policies designed to empower millions of unemployed youths in the country.

He commiserated with those who lost loved ones and property in the crises, praying that God would wipe off their tears.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Amnesty International had on Wednesday released what it called the timeline of troops' movements to the Lekki Toll Gate during the #EndSARS protests.

Vanguard News Nigeria