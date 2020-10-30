Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Sacu Storms Harare Full Council Meeting, Detains Councillors

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) has reportedly stopped an on-going full Council meeting Thursday detaining all in attendance.

City Deputy Mayor Luckson Mukunguma who was chairing the meeting reportedly vanished as Sacu members put the city fathers under siege.

Mayor Jacob Mafume could however not confirm the drama when contacted for comment.

"I am coming from the Harare Agricultural Show and not aware of anything. Will find out from my officials," said Mafume.

According to the Herald, Mukunguma is being sought by the anti-graft unit in connection with land scams.

Several Harare council officials have in the past few months been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on allegations of corruption.

SACU head Thabani Mpofu was not responding to calls made by newzimbabwe.com.

SACU is housed under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office and complements the work of the police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).