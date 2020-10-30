Namibia: Vulnerable Communities Outside Windhoek's CBD Receive Food Parcels

28 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Over the past weekend, 50 vulnerable households in Woeregemoed, Rooisand, Areb Naugas and Stink Water received food parcels.

The settlements situated at least 160 km from Windhoek's CBD received the donations from Namibia Red Cross in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services and with the assistance of NamibRE.

The 50 food parcels each included 10kg of rice, sugar, wheat flour, maize meal, 3kg of macaroni, blankets, sanitizers, and washing powder among other items.

"The beneficiaries were from families who are not receiving any government grants, unemployed

people who lost their jobs during Covid-19, vulnerable children, and pensioners," Bernadette Bock, Secretary General of the Namibia Red Cross said.

The beneficiaries were also given Covid-19 education sessions in which they were given opportunities to raise other community concerns.

"We would like to thank NamibRE for being a consistent partner over the years and taking the plight of vulnerable communities seriously. We are also appealing to the corporate sector and individuals to join hands with organizations such as the Namibia Red Cross to ensure that together, we can provide much more than meals and bring hope to people in need and thus guarantee community resilience," Bock added.

Some of the community members with their donations.

