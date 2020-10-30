Namibia: Omusati No Longer a No-Go Area - IPC

The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) secretary for Outapi constituency, Saara Peelenga, says the Omusati region was no longer a no-go area for opposition political parties.

According to Peelenga, voters were now politically matured to associate with parties of their choice. Peelenga said in the past, the electorate had high hopes in the ruling party to deliver.

She, however, said the party has failed and voters are willing to join opposition parties of their choice. "Voters believe in the phenomenon of change. They trust and believe in our leadership. People have realised that IPC has opened their eyes. Poverty is another factor that forces the masses to desert Swapo and don't forget corruption," said Peelenga.

IPC is contesting 12 constituencies in Omusati for the regional council and five local authorities namely Oshikuku, Tsandi, Okahao, Outapi and Ruacana.

The regional council and local authority elections are scheduled for 25 November. "We have no magic to attract people.

People have joined willingly because they are disappointed in the way the ruling party is delivering services they have trusted since independence. This is time for a change and no-go area will not be entertained," she noted, adding if given a chance to lead, the party would provide its citizens with equitable access to the nation's resources.

The IPC was recently formed by Dr Panduleni Itula, who earlier this year was expelled from the ruling party after challenging President Hage Geingob for the presidency during last year's general elections.