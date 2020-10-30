Africa: A Water and Sanitation Revolution Is Coming, and Africa and Latin America Can Lead the Way

analysis

African-Latin American partnerships in water and sanitation can help lead the world to a better, greener, more sustainable future.

SARS-CoV-2 has defined this time in global history. Covid-19, despite its name, really owns the year 2020. It has permeated and redefined every facet of the script of human existence. It has highlighted every flaw, every shortcoming, every less than perfect strategic decision and investment we have made. It has affected us all medically, economically, socially, psychologically, politically, and environmentally.

And this horse of this apocalypse does not ride alone. It is in fact a mere foal alongside three more mature steeds.

The first is the continued global economic downturn. The global economy was only marginally recovering from the 2008 crisis when it was plunged into an even greater crisis by the pandemic and its associated halting of the global economy.

The second is the continued and deepening global climate crisis, with unprecedented drought and flood events destroying the environment, threatening lives, and challenging agriculture, fostering a higher food security risk. This was already an immense global challenge as the alarming figures associated with world hunger released by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation remind us every year.

This prompted the...