Angola: Covid-19 - Vendors Disrespect Sanitary Measures

30 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — Several market vendors in the Cangambo neighborhood, Malanje city, including street vendors, continue to carry out their activities during unauthorized days and outside the commercial area, in disobedience to the Presidential Decree on the State of Calamity.

The current decree, which came into force on October 24, determines Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for sale in the markets.

In a round carried out by Angop, in the aforementioned market, the largest in the province, it was noted numerous people, among sellers and buyers, neglecting the physical distancing, putting themselves at risk of contagion of Covid-19.

Some sellers, who spoke under anonymity, said that the fact that there are stores and warehouses of wholesale and retail goods, open in the peripheries of the market, has influenced this practice, since the sellers take advantage of the days when the informal markets are closed to raise awareness of the violation of the rules of prevention of the Covid-19.

Yolanda Mote, spokesperson for the Provincial Commission for Response to Covid-19, calls on citizens to continue to prioritize biosecurity measures in order to avoid contagion of the disease.

