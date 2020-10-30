Tanzania: Azam FC in Tricky Test Against JKT

30 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Vodacom Premier League leaders Azam FC lock horns with red-hot JKT Tanzania today at Azam Complex.

Azam FC, who lost 1-0 to Mtibwa Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro Region on Monday, top the table with 21 points from eight matches.

The match will kick off at 7pm.

JKT Tanzania, who won 6-1 against Mwadui FC at the Mwadui Complex, are placed 15th with eight points from eight matches they have so far played.

Azam FC assistant head coach Vivier Bahati told The Citizen that they were determined to return winning ways after a 'shock' defeat at the hands of Mtibwa Sugar.

Bahati said their result against Mtibwa Sugar was disappointing and ended their dream of winning the premiership title unbeaten.

According to him, the league was tough and JKT Tanzania have put up exciting displays in their recent games, which means it is not going to be a walk in the park.

"We need to be well-focused on the match as each team targets victory to improve its position on the league table," said Bahati.

The ice cream-makers will be under their leading striker Prince Dube who has so far scored six goals while JKT Tanzania will bank on Adam Adam who has found the back of the nets four times.

Adam is the only player in the league who has so far scored a hat-trick. JKT Tanzania head coach Abdallah Bares exuded confidence that will bag the three points at stake despite admitting that it will be an uphill task.

"Surely, it will be a tough match, but we hope to get the maximum points from Azam," he said.

we have been in intensive training ahead of the match, our players are ready to make us happy," said Bares.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.