Nigeria: Finally, Desmond Elliot Bows, Apologises for Calling Nigerian Youths 'Children'

Member representing Surulere Constituency in Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot has apologized to Nigerians for calling the Youths 'children'.

The nollywood actor, has come under fire moments after his hypothetical submissions, that Youths under the guise of ENDSARS protests cause havoc and perpetrate evil in the society.

This he said during plenary yesterday, as he reeled out the dangers of social media and urged celebrities and media influencers to shield their swords.

However, Desmond in the process of making his point clearer called Nigerian Youths "CHILDREN". Minutes after the plenary, Nigerians condemned his statement, noting that social media played a major role in his becoming an Honourable member in 2015.

Regretting his action, Desmond said: "I have read your honest feedback& suggestions& I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as "Children"

"I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction& looting of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency

"I saw women crying and my constituent members distraught as a result of the damages inflicted on their source of livelihood. I was moved by this while giving my submission on the floor of the House.

"I allowed my emotions get the better of me and for this I apologize to everyone my earlier statements may have hurt.

"Please, understand that even the best of us make mistakes. This is why, moving forward, I ask that we all try to engage constructively on the issues that affect all of us. I promise to do the same.

"The pain that I feel for my constituents, the calls for assistance that I continue to get, and the need to mitigate against further destruction and violence will continue to drive my engagements and my work.

"I thank you all for expressing your views, and in the future, I promise to be more conscious and aware. Together, we will build a better Nigeria."

-- Desmond Elliot (@DesmondOElliot) October 29, 2020

-- Desmond Elliot (@DesmondOElliot) October 29, 2020

-- Desmond Elliot (@DesmondOElliot) October 29, 2020

-- Desmond Elliot (@DesmondOElliot) October 29, 2020

-- Desmond Elliot (@DesmondOElliot) October 29, 2020

-- Desmond Elliot (@DesmondOElliot) October 29, 2020

Vanguard