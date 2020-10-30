South Africa: Reflections of a Wayward Boy - How I Tumbled a Notorious Apartheid Police Spy

29 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Terry Bell

When the security branch swooped on 3 July 1964, no newspaper had a picture of me. I had seen to that as a precaution should I ever be on the run. Yet, as I soon discovered, the police had veritable photo albums of everyone.

However, the Rand Daily Mail did have one picture, taken by photographer Selwyn Tait, while we joked around, having found a Bren gun lying on the ground while reporting on an army night training exercise. It was quickly -- and understandably -- removed from the newsroom noticeboard. But the interrogators weren't interested in photographs: They -- and the Communist Party -- wanted to know the whereabouts of a printing press I had unilaterally removed.

Young reporter Terry Bell joking around with a Bren gun found while covering an army night training exercise. (Photo: Selwyn Tait)

Interrogators work in shifts. Which is understandable since their victims are often badgered, bullied, sweet-talked and tortured for days and nights on end. But when there is a large influx of detainees from whom information needs to be extracted the more adept and sometimes most brutal practitioners of this nasty trade concentrate on the big fish in the security net; the...

