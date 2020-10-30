Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Speaks On #ZimbabweanLivesMatter?

30 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Multi-award-winning musician, Jah Prayzah (born Mukudzeyi Mukombe) has hinted on the reason for his silence during the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter social media movement, a campaign against human rights abuses which made waves online.

The crooner's muteness had not quite sat well with social media users who interpreted this silence as the singer's solidarity stance with the 'oppressors'.

In a recent post shared on social media where the crooner was responding to a throwback clip to when Zimdancehall chanter Soul Jah Love had a fallout with the then ZANU PF youth leader Innocent Hamandishe at a party rally, Jah Prayzah teased on how political muscle is interfering in the showbiz industry.

"Apa unenge wabva kuudzwa kuti mfana ukasauya kuzoridza kuno haufe wakaridza muZimbabwe futiwobva wasvikako wonzi hausi chinhu (You would have gone there to perform in fear of severe threats if you fail to make it, but on getting there you are told you not important)," wrote the Kutonga Kwaro singer.

His message has received a number of mixed emotion which include the following...

ardiegee_thestylist

Haaaa Blaz ava ngavambomira. Vamwe vese vakaita #zimlivesmatter varikungoridza wani

_nox.ford_

I felt him when he sang the song "DZIKA ERIYA... " Goes like "Chipo chiye chamakandipa chandivengesa, vanoshaya nechikonzero chiri pachena... ... ... ... .Dai ndiri nhume yehondo ndaidzorera ka, asi chipo changu chamakandipa kuyananisa."

spieeuthel

Jah haana crime. Tagara hedu taizviziva.

nembaz17

Haiwa kuda kunzwirwa tsitsi for no reason. If he was really forced, he would have made a boring Kutonga Kwaro song

