Tanzania: Chadema Wins First Parliamentary Seat in Rukwa

Dar es Salaam — On a day when opposition heavy weights lost their stronghold to CCM, Aida Khenan became the first Chadema candidate to win in the 2020 polls.

She won the Nkasi North seat in Rukwa beating CCM's Ally Kessy after she scored 21,226 votes against her opponent's 1,254.

Her win made her only the second opposition candidate to win a parliamentary seat in polls that were conducted on Wednesday October 28 after CUF's candidate won earlier on the day.

In another development CCM continued with a winning streak after Bishop Josephat Gwajima was declared winner of Kawe constituency beating another Chadema stalwart Halima Mdee in a hotly contested battle.

On Election Day, Police arrested but later released Ms Mdee for reportedly causing chaos at one of the polling stations (Tarafani), Mdee on the other hand fielded allegations of ballot box stuffing.

CCM's Bonnah Kamoli defended her Segerea seat after winning by a slight margin in 2015, Jerry Slaa on the other hand won the Ukonga seat on CCM ticket after he was defeated in 2015 by Mwita Waitara.