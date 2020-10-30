Malawi/Burkina Faso: Gaba Injury Bad News for Malawi Ahead of Burkina Faso Match

South Africa-based striker Gabadinho Mhango has suffered a muscle injury ahead of Malawi national team back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Burkina Faso.

Mhango suffered the injury during warm up for Orlando Pirates' DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Malawian striker featured only in the first half of the game which saw Pirates being held 1-1.

Pirates coach Josepf Zinnbaeur said they would wait for further assessment of Mhango's injury and that he will be rueld out for the MTN8 match against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Malawi national team coach Meke Mwase said he will have to asses Gaba's fitness before drafting him in the squad, hoping the player will be fit and well.

"We are praying he gets a clean bill of health to play for the national team," he said.

Mhango has established himself as the main target man for club and country after winning the PSL Golden Boot Award for last season with 16 goals.

The Malawian shared the prize with Namibian Peter Shalulile, then of Highlands Park.