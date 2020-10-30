Somalia: PM Meets With Turkish Ambassador

30 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The prime minister of the federal republic of Somalia, Mohamed Hussein Roble who has on Thursday received at his office in Mogadishu, the ambassador of Turkey in Somalia, Mehmet Yilmaz.

During the meeting, the two sides have discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations in several fields, including development cooperation and progress on the security.

"I received Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Yilmaz and discussed issues of mutual interest to further strengthen our bilateral relations. Turkey is a strong and historic partner to Somalia," Prime Minister Roble said in a tweet.

"I had productive discussions with Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Yilmaz. We discussed the Turkish development cooperation with Somalia and progress on the Security sector and Elections. Turkish is a significant partner in our nation."

Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yilmaz for his part pledged continued support for the Somali people, noting the importance of stepping up his country's unconditional support to Somalia.

"Honoured to pay a courtesy visit to Mohamed Hussein Roble, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia. We discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on how to further promote the strong cooperation between Turkey and Somalia,"

