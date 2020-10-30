Nigeria: Philanthropist Renovates Kano's Oldest Primary School

Kano — Kano's first primary school, Shahuci Special Primary School, which was established in 1919 and ran by the Native Authority in the old Kano Province has been renovated by a former student of the school, Major General Ibrahim Sani Yakasai

The renovation, it was gathered, was conducted through Yakasai's HISANEF foundation.

Speaking when the foundation hosted pupils and teachers of the school for prize presentations to outstanding performing teachers and students, the headteacher of the school, Malam Bello Yuguda revealed that the foundation also equipped the school with an ICT centre with over 50 computers in addition to the general renovation in the school with a modern well-equipped library.

While addressing the students, General Sani stated that apart from being a member of Shahuchi Old Pupils Association (SOPA), he added that he feels honoured being a student of the first public school to teach western education in Kano.