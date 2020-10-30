Gambia: By-Election in Kerr Jarga Ward and Niamina West Constituency - Test Cases for the Media and Civilsociety

30 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The media is an amplifier of the voice of the people. During an election media houses should try to provide equal access to contestants to put their views across to the electorate without infringing the law or the ethics of the electoral process as provided by the IEC.

On the other hand, civil society can carry out oversight on the media and the contending groups and their candidates. From nomination up to the declaration of results. They should be able to issue statements covering their assessment of the performance of each media house regarding fairness in coverage and should also be to give a fair assessment of the candidates and their supporters based on their adherence or otherwise to the existing laws and code of conduct governing electoral contest.

The Kerr Jarga Ward and Niamina West by elections could serve as a litmus test as to whether Gambia has graduated from the politics of patronage to the politics of issues. This would then determine the type of work to be done before 2021 to have a mature electorate capable of making informed choice.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.