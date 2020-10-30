Uganda: Most Expensive Regions for Elections Named

Pixabay
vote
29 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Arthur Arnold Wadero

The Public Policy Institute (PPI) has revealed Uganda's most and least expensive regions for parliamentary and District Council (LC5) elections.

The findings are contained in a report titled, The impact of the cost of politics on inclusive political participation in Uganda.

The research funded by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) and the Netherlands Institute for Democracy (NIMD) shows that Western Uganda is the most expensive region for anyone to contest for a parliamentary seat while Eastern Uganda was rated the least expensive.

"Parliamentary candidates in the Western region spent up to Shs570m for both primary and general elections, while aspirants in the Eastern region recorded the lowest levels at Shs315m," the report reads in part.

Central Uganda came second with a candidate spending Shs489m on average while the Northern region was third with a candidate spending Shs306m.

The report is based on research conducted in the last six months towards the 2016 General Election to establish how much money parliamentary contestants spent in the electoral process. A total of 300 candidates were interviewed.

"To win a parliamentary seat, the study estimated that, on average, candidates in the 2016 elections spent Shs484.7 million for both the primary and general elections. On average, successful candidates outspent rivals by a difference of Shs194.5 million," the report states.

Candidates who contested on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party ticket spent more than their Opposition counterparts.

"NRM candidates spent Shs48m while their Opposition counterparts spent Shs309 million (Democratic Party), Shs236m, (Forum Democratic Change) Shs43 million (People's Progress Party) and Shs184m (Uganda People's Congress)," the report adds.

Costs for LC 5 candidates

The report showed that candidates vying for LC5 chairperson positions from the Central region incurred the highest costs of Shs435m on average, followed by northern region at Shs305m, Western region with Shs253m while Eastern region was the least expensive for candidates at Shs135m.

When asked about the sources of their funding, candidates told researchers that they used personal resources, loans and money drawn from business interests, funds from political parties, social groups plus resources from family and friends.

Candidates mostly spent the money on transport, publicity, media, communication and social contributions.

Maintaining office

The second phase of the research conducted between 2016 after the general election and February 2020 to establish the financial burden shouldered by elected MPs and LC5 chairpersons reveals further expenses in maintaining an office.

"The average cost of maintaining office on a monthly basis is Shs32m for parliamentary holders. Overall, the most expensive region in which to hold a political position was Central at Shs48m, followed by Western at shs30m, Northern at Shs28m and Eastern at shs25m," the report states.

Groups affected

Of the 300 people sampled, the majority said the high cost of contesting for political positions disadvantages the youth, women and other marginalised groups such as persons with disabilities (PWDs) who may not have the ability to match their competitors' financial muscle.

"Seventy five per cent thought that young people were excluded by the cost of politics in Uganda, while 62 per cent believed that women were excluded for the same reason. This also corrupts voters' ability or willingness to seek political accountability for the delivery of public services," the report states.

Reasons for high costs

Weak enforcement of rules on campaigning and parliamentary privileges and salaries for MPs serve as incentives for candidates to spend more with hope to recover the money once they ascend to Parliament.

Ignorance of electorate about their rights was also blamed for the large sums of money splashed during campaigns to secure political seats.

Politicians react

The chairperson of Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (Ipod) and also president of Justice Forum (JEEMA), Mr Asuman Basalirwa, said ignorance of the electorate and absence of adequate civic education among voters is the reason candidates spend heavily.

"So MPs have to virtually become ATMs because of the broken systems we have in the country," Mr Basalirwa said.

He added: "It is a crisis that we live with. If the local governments are not empowered to do their mandate and deliver, then pressures we (as MPs) face on ground will not go away."

The leader of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu blamed government for fueling the high cost of elections.

"It is a frightening situation and if this picture continues like this, we are headed into a crisis. Government bribes MPs and then MPs bribe voters and therefore weakens the system of holding people or fighting the vice," Gen Muntu said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.