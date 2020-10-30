Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Akpeyi, Osimhen Return As Rohr Picks 24 Eagles for Sierra Leone

Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa number one goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen are among the 24 Super Eagles players Gernot Rohr has invited for the double header 2022 AFCON qualifier with Sierra Leone.

The captain of the team, Ahmed Musa who is currently without a club will lead other tested players like defender William Ekong and midfield enforcer Oghenekaro Etebo to camp.

Defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielder Alex Iwobi and forwards Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze and Chidera Ejuke are also called.

Apart from Akpeyi and Osimhen, Midfielder Joseph Ayodele-Aribo is another player who is returning after missing the two international friendlies with Algeria and Tunisia in Austria.

Switzerland -based goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe will hope to earn his first cap for Nigeria, while defenders Kevin Akpoguma and Zaidu Sanusi, who impressed in the friendlies in Austria, have been handed opportunities to add to their caps.

The Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday, 13th November before flying to Freetown for the return game on Tuesday, 17th November at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.

Players are expected to report at the Protea Hotel Emotan in Benin City on Monday, 9th November.

Victory in both encounters will all but guarantee Nigeria a slot at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals holding in Cameroon.