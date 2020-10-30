Ethiopia: Trump Calls for Egypt to Bomb Ethiopia Dam

VIDEO: Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
30 October 2020
Rainbow/PUSH Coalition (Washington, DC)
press release

President Trump called on Egypt to bomb the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is absolutely wrong and must be condemned globally.

No one by now should be very surprised about the irresponsible statements and actions of President Trump on a daily basis. We all know that he fully supports Egypt over Ethiopia with regards to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). He demonstrated that by cutting aid to Ethiopia and lobbied the World Back to do likewise.

However, when President Trump, on live TV during a White House event, announcing the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel openly suggested that Egypt should "blow up the dam . . . they have to do something," is reckless and unfitting for any world leader let alone the President of the United States.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said it well, "Ethiopia will not cave to aggression of any kind," and I will add that the friends of Ethiopia will continue to stand with you. A moral and responsible leader should encourage peaceful dialogue to resolve conflicts and not war.

I call on the U.S. Congress, the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and all peace loving leaders across the globe to strongly condemn the reckless statement of President Trump; support the full sovereignty of Ethiopia; and support the leadership of South Africa's President and the African Union Chairman, H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa as he continues to lead all parties to a peaceful resolution of this crisis.

Africans can peacefully resolve their problems without President Trump or other outsiders pushing them into war.

Keep Hope Alive!

