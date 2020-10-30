Nigeria: WTO - Govt to Engage Stakeholders to Secure U.S. Endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala

29 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victoria Ojeme

Federal Government has said that it is working with relevant stakeholders to secure United States' support for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's bid of becoming the new World Trade Organisation's Director General.

A statement Thursday by Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja said the government wishes to inform Nigerians that the third and final round of the selection process of the Director-General of WTO was concluded on Tuesday, 27th October, 2020 and the result was formally announced on Wednesday, 28th October, 2020.

He said "The candidate from Nigeria, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has secured the support of majority of the member countries but is yet to be declared and returned the winner. This is because apart from winning the election, all the 164 Member States of WTO were expected to adopt the winner by consensus, in accordance with the rule of procedure of the WTO. It is important to highlight that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has secured cross-regional backing with only the United States opposing the consensus.

"The Ministry wishes to further inform that a meeting of the General Council of the WTO has been scheduled for November 9, 2020 for the final decision on the election process.

"Nigeria will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lofty aspiration of her candidate to lead the World Trade Organization is realised," he said.

