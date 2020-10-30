Nigeria: Lagos Engages 4,000 Unemployed Graduates On Internship Programme

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved Internship Programme for 4,000 unemployed graduates under the Internship Placement Programme, GIPP, aimed at reducing the rate of unemployment in the state.

Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, who spoke during the commencement of the programme on Thursday, said the initiative was in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration and the Youth Development Programme of the state.

Arobieke said, the GIPP, was designed to give candidates the opportunity to develop employability and work-ready skills that are needed in securing gainful employment.

According to her, "the Internship Programme will be addressing the third and fourth pillars of the present administration's T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, which are Education and Technology and Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, while the beneficiaries will be paid a monthly stipend of N40,000 for the six months duration of the internship."

Arobieke added that at the end of the internship period, interns would have gained valuable applied work experience, built up their professional skills and would have been exposed to possible entrepreneurial opportunities to strengthen their professional skills and interpersonal relationship.

She, therefore, implored interested candidates to apply through the dedicated link for the programme: gipplasg.lagosstate .gov .ng, stressing that interested applicants must possess National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Certificates or letters of exemption, and must be registered residents of the state with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA.

While informing that over 50 off-takers have shown interest in having the Interns work in their organisations, Arobieke maintained that the selection process will be transparent as successful candidates after taking an online test will be trained on employability skills for two weeks and evaluated; "they will, subsequently, be placed on six months paid Internship with Private organisations and selected public agencies in line with their qualifications."