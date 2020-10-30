South Africa: Resisting State Capture - 'We Were Cheeky', Says Former Denel Subsidiary Legal Head

analysis

Denel acquired Land Systems South Africa from BAE Systems in 2015. Within months, Denel's leaders tried to force the company to sign deals benefiting the Gupta family. The subsidiary's former legal head has described how executives tried to resist signing contracts with VR Laser and, in the process, attempted to save the business.

Towards the end of 2015, after a new Denel board had been appointed, led by Jacob Zuma's apparent ally Daniel Mantsha, and three top Denel executives had been suspended, Denel Vehicle Systems (DVS) received an instruction from executives at head office to sign a binding deal with VR Laser.

Earlier that year, Denel purchased BAE Systems' Land Systems South Africa and rebranded it Denel Vehicle Systems.

The company, which was still a separate entity with its own board after it was acquired, makes military vehicles, the type built to resist mines and IEDs, and their components, the boring stuff like power shift transmissions, axles and transfer gearboxes, as well as turret systems on tanks and helicopters.

Testifying at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, former DVS legal and commercial executive Carene Geldenhuys told chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo how DVS executives tried to resist...