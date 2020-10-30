South Africa: Resisting State Capture - 'We Were Cheeky', Says Former Denel Subsidiary Legal Head

30 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Denel acquired Land Systems South Africa from BAE Systems in 2015. Within months, Denel's leaders tried to force the company to sign deals benefiting the Gupta family. The subsidiary's former legal head has described how executives tried to resist signing contracts with VR Laser and, in the process, attempted to save the business.

Towards the end of 2015, after a new Denel board had been appointed, led by Jacob Zuma's apparent ally Daniel Mantsha, and three top Denel executives had been suspended, Denel Vehicle Systems (DVS) received an instruction from executives at head office to sign a binding deal with VR Laser.

Earlier that year, Denel purchased BAE Systems' Land Systems South Africa and rebranded it Denel Vehicle Systems.

The company, which was still a separate entity with its own board after it was acquired, makes military vehicles, the type built to resist mines and IEDs, and their components, the boring stuff like power shift transmissions, axles and transfer gearboxes, as well as turret systems on tanks and helicopters.

Testifying at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, former DVS legal and commercial executive Carene Geldenhuys told chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo how DVS executives tried to resist...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.