South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Dreams of AB De Villiers-Proteas Reunion

Since his retirement from the national team in 2018, AB de Villiers has consistently been linked with a return to the Proteas. Some people, including Faf du Plessis, believe that he is central to helping South Africa to victory at the T20 World Cup.

Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis says he would love for AB de Villiers to return to the national team fold.

De Villiers retired from Proteas duty in the summer of 2018. Since his retirement he has been making waves across T20 leagues worldwide. It's been a similar story for the 36-year-old in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he has put on some electric performances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Du Plessis, a close friend of De Villiers who has also been strutting his stuff in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings, says with the T20 World Cup rescheduled for next year, he would love for the blistering batsman to return for one last hoorah with Proteas team.

"It's [trying to convince De Villiers to come back] actually something I did pretty much straight after the 2019 World Cup. After a week of sulking, I was like 'okay, how...