South Africa: Eastern Cape PC Announces a Senior Appointment for Policing

A new appointment has been announced by the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga following the appointment of Major General Tembisile Ellen Patekile by the National Commissioner of Police, General KJ Sitole.

The announcement which received an overwhelming support and jubilation from both the Senior Management and the members of the South African Police Service was made during the two day Provincial Management Forum meeting held recently in Zwelitsha SAPS Head Office.

Major General Patekile is the former Western Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner. He hails from the rural villages of Port St Johns in the OR Tambo District. He is no stranger nor a newcomer in the ranks of the SAPS, as he grew up in the organization.

He has served in various police stations and places in the Province and beyond its borders. Before he left the Eastern Cape, General Patekile served as the Cluster Commander of Chungwa in the now Amathole District. He was promoted to George in the Western Cape, as the Cluster Commander, before he was later appointed by the former National Commissioner, General Phiyega to replace Lt Gen Arno Lamoer as the Acting Provincial Commissioner in the Western Cape. He served in that office until he got a transfer back to his home in the Eastern Cape.

On his return to the Province, the management deployed him to Komani as the Cluster Commander, but his tenure was short lived there as he was soon redeployed to Mount Road Cluster office in Port Elizabeth where he is currently sitting after his recent appointment as the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality District Commissioner. The announcement of his appointment as the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing comes whilst he was leading a team in preparation of the launch of the Safer City Model in Port Elizabeth. This project is yet to be announced soon.

He is assuming the reigns as the DPC for Policing on the 1st November 2020 from the retired Major General Andre Swart who has served in the service for 40 years. Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has congratulated Major General Patekile for the new appointment and further described him as "An astute manager and commander who brings a wealth of Operational experience in the Province. We are proud to have a man of his caliber who is intelligent, fearless and dedicated to his call to serve the people of the Eastern Cape.