South Africa: Hawks Arrest a Suspect for Contravening the Firearms Control Act

30 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 41-year-old suspect has been arrested for charges relating to the contravention of the Arms and Ammunition Act.

This comes after the Hawks' Pretoria and Bloemfontein (National Priority Violent Crime) teams acted on information about the business owner from Tierpoort District who allegedly bought new rifle barrels and replaced old barrels without authority of Central Firearm Register.

Almost 262 identification marks on old barrels were allegedly illegally removed and have since been seized. Further investigations revealed an additional 247 rifle barrels were already handed in at Tierpoort SAPS for destruction without following due processes.

Frighteningly, more than 509 firearms are alleged to have been converted with new barrels without legal authorisation from Central Firearm Registry, Pretoria and are currently in possession of the public. The suspect will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.