South Africa: Hawks Arrest a Suspect for Contravening the Firearms Control Act

press release

A 41-year-old suspect has been arrested for charges relating to the contravention of the Arms and Ammunition Act.

This comes after the Hawks' Pretoria and Bloemfontein (National Priority Violent Crime) teams acted on information about the business owner from Tierpoort District who allegedly bought new rifle barrels and replaced old barrels without authority of Central Firearm Register.

Almost 262 identification marks on old barrels were allegedly illegally removed and have since been seized. Further investigations revealed an additional 247 rifle barrels were already handed in at Tierpoort SAPS for destruction without following due processes.

Frighteningly, more than 509 firearms are alleged to have been converted with new barrels without legal authorisation from Central Firearm Registry, Pretoria and are currently in possession of the public. The suspect will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday.