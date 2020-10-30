South Africa: Several Suspects Arrested and Drugs Taken Off the Streets in Blikkiesdorp, Delft, Steenberg and Khayelitsha

30 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The abuse of illegal drugs is one of the root causes of violent crime, and members attached to Public Order Policing, Steenberg and Khayelitsha SAPS are lauded for their efforts to take drugs off the streets.

On Thursday, 29 October 2020 at approximately 22:45, members attached to Public Order Policing followed up information about a person who is selling drugs at premises in Blikkiesdorp, Delft. Upon executing the search in the bedroom of the house, members discovered a self-made drop safe in the ground in which they have found 713 mandrax tablets and 148 grams of tik. The estimated street value of the drugs is R60 000. The suspect, a 29-year-old male was arrested for the dealing in drugs and he will appear in the Bellville Magistrate's court once charged.

In an unrelated matter, members attached to the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 36-year-old male for the possession of tik yesterday at about 18:00 in St Agatha Street Lavender Hill. The members executed a search warrant at the address and while searching the premises found two plastic bags containing tik with a weight of about 150 gram with an estimated street value of R22 000. The suspect is due to make a court appearance today in Wynberg.

Also in the Steenberg policing area a 32-year-old female was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs in Komlossy Street Cafda Retreat yesterday at about 16:50 by members of the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit. The members executed a search warrant at the premises and found 58 whole mandrax tablets, 14 half-mandrax tablets, crushed mandrax powder and 105 stops of dagga. The estimated street value of the drugs is about R2000. The suspect will appear in Wynberg Magistrate's court today.

On 29 October 2020, members attached to Khayelitsha SAPS were on route to assist other police officials on another case and while they were driving they noticed a female at C Block, Site C disposing of a bag and run off. The members then collected the bag and after checking the bag they discovered 21 parcels containing dagga in it. The estimated street value is R 20 000. No arrests have been made.

