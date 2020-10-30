South Africa: Mini Budget Puts Recovery Plan Into Action, Ramaphosa Downplays Lockdown Rumours and Matrics Get Ready for Exams

analysis

This past week, the mini budget was unveiled to put into practice the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Programme. President Cyril Ramaphosa has downplayed talk of a lockdown. Excess deaths increased for a second week in a row while Nelson Mandela Bay saw a sudden surge in new cases. Meanwhile, the country prepared for the upcoming matric exams - however, thousands of pupils haven't returned to school.

Maverick Citizen's Coronavirus Daily Digest has changed format to a Coronavirus Weekly Digest. Each Friday morning, the digest will summarise highlights from the previous week's news about the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Mini Budget provides little cheer

Wednesday's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement delivered spending cuts on just about every national department. In addition, it indicated a public wage freeze and tax hikes. However, SAA got its R10.5-billion bailout. The budget was based on the economic reconstruction and economic recovery programme President Cyril Ramaphosa launched almost two weeks ago.

Marianne Merten unpacks the political implications of these numbers as well as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's speech.

Sasha Planting explains how the statement might affect the country's debt.

Ray Mahlaka sets out what this money means for SAA, and Tito Mboweni and...