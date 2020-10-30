South Africa: Mini Budget Puts Recovery Plan Into Action, Ramaphosa Downplays Lockdown Rumours and Matrics Get Ready for Exams

30 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

This past week, the mini budget was unveiled to put into practice the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Programme. President Cyril Ramaphosa has downplayed talk of a lockdown. Excess deaths increased for a second week in a row while Nelson Mandela Bay saw a sudden surge in new cases. Meanwhile, the country prepared for the upcoming matric exams - however, thousands of pupils haven't returned to school.

Maverick Citizen's Coronavirus Daily Digest has changed format to a Coronavirus Weekly Digest. Each Friday morning, the digest will summarise highlights from the previous week's news about the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Mini Budget provides little cheer

Wednesday's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement delivered spending cuts on just about every national department. In addition, it indicated a public wage freeze and tax hikes. However, SAA got its R10.5-billion bailout. The budget was based on the economic reconstruction and economic recovery programme President Cyril Ramaphosa launched almost two weeks ago.

Marianne Merten unpacks the political implications of these numbers as well as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's speech.

Sasha Planting explains how the statement might affect the country's debt.

Ray Mahlaka sets out what this money means for SAA, and Tito Mboweni and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.