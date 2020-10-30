South Africa: Nontando Zintle Ngamlana - Making Unseen People Visible

analysis

Recognising early that she had been born with an instinctive sense of justice and the courage to fight for those ignored by those in power, Nontando Zintle Ngamlana, the executive director of Afesis Corplan, an NGO working to strengthen community involvement in local government and human settlements, is on a mission to amplify the voices of those who are not heard.

"I was born and raised in Peddie in the Eastern Cape, 80km outside East London. I did not leave the village until I matriculated. I had politically conscious parents and from a young age I was made aware of the political culture at the time. We were very alive to the struggle in our household," Nontando Zintle Ngamlana said.

Now 40 years old, Ngamlana remembers her father being incarcerated for his political activities.

"Even pre-1994 I remember very well how it impacted on our household when my father was not there. His friends and colleagues were always around. The conversations around our house were of a radical political nature.

"But this being the rural Eastern Cape, the place of a woman was also with her husband. My family was quite radical in that they said we must step out...