South Africa: Employment and Labour Denies Rumours Govt Has Set Aside Funds to Thank Farmworkers for Working During Covid-19 Lockdown

30 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Department denies rumours government has set aside funds to thank farmworkers for working during the lockdown

Claims that government has set aside relief funds to thank farm workers for working during lock down are false and should not be entertained. This is the warning from the Department of Employment and Labour in Limpopo after rumours of the supposed payment gained ground.

This started when inspectors conducted inspections. They came across workers threatening to go on strike because they were demanding a risk allowance for having worked during lockdown in a number of farms around Phalaborwa Mopani district.

Provincial Chief Inspector Phaswane Tladi said: "In terms of the current regulations the department only has the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) that was made available for employers and employees who could not operate during lockdown".

Tladi added that there are workers who make demands to employers to either thank them for having worked during lockdown or pay them a danger allowance. Unfortunately, this is not in the current prescript of the law. However, the department cannot interfere with an arrangement between an employer and employee on such incentives, nor force employers to pay such benefits.

"We urge workers to refrain from participating in such unprotected strikes that may possibly lead to loss of employment.

At all the times, workers are advised to enquire with relevant authorities when there are misunderstandings. Our officials are available and ready to guide them even before they get themselves into unprotected strikes based on hearsay and rumour," said Tladi.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.