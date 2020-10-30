South Africa: In the Wake of Covid-19, We Need to Recalibrate Global Capitalism Through Sustainable Investment

29 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Leila Fourie and Oliver Bäte

The UN estimates that between $3-billion and $5-billion annually will be needed over the next decade to achieve more equitable global societal and environmental conditions. This requires close collaboration and joint financing by both the public and private sectors. We have joined with 28 other CEOs across industries and regions to form the UN-backed Global Investors for Sustainable Development initiative.

The environmental and social impact of human behaviour has often been relegated to the fringe. Covid-19 has changed all of that, laying bare the true scope of inequality and interconnectivity across the world. Each global crisis further highlights that millions of our fellow human beings are suffering from the negative impacts of climate change as well as from deficient education and healthcare systems, political conflicts or natural catastrophes.

While these challenges are acutely felt in emerging markets, they are not unique to them. The United Nations estimates that around $3-billion to $5-billion annually will be needed over the next 10 years to achieve more equitable societal and environmental conditions globally.

This huge task can only succeed with close collaboration and joint financing by both the public and private sectors. In order to fund substantially more hospitals, universities, solar parks or...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.