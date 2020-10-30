Liberia: Public Works Minister Is Dead

30 October 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Top government officials told The News Republic Friday that Public Works Minister, Mabutu Nyenpan is dead.

"The Minister of Public Works minister died late Thursday in Accra, Ghana,"the official said.

The Minister got sick two months ago and was taken to Ghana for advance treatment. Earlier, he was admitted to the Government run hospital, John F. Kennedy. Since then, his condition did not improve until his death.

"Of those who survive, about 665 suffer some permanent neurological deficit. Approximately 15% of people with a ruptured aneurysm die before reaching the hospital,"the source said.

Prior to his appointment as minister of Public Works, he served as Senator of Sinoe County, home on the ticket of the Alliance or Peace and Democracy-APD in 2005.

