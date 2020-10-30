Namibia: Covid-19 - Crowded Dormitories Put Pupils At Risk

30 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Malakia Nashongo

Oshakati — Members of the Oshana Covid-19 task force this week visited the Iipumbu Senior Secondary School at Oshakati where a number of pupils have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The officials engaged the affected learners and teachers by encouraging, motivating and offering psychosocial support amidst the outbreak.

More than 50 learners tested positive at the school at the time when pupils are busy with their year-end examination.

"Not all the learners are infected in the school. A few of them have received positive results. As you are all aware, it is examination time and learners should be preparing for their examination. We are literary here to support them so that they can cope and deal with Covid-19," said Liisa Shilongo, an education officer from the region.

The learners also expressed their grievances, including demanding government provide them with additional sanitiser and face masks to protect themselves from the virus. They also assured the team they would strive to maintain the required social distancing despite overcrowding challenges of inside their dormitories.

"We are really trying so hard. We are a lot in the school, and you know how we are as students - we stay together and there is no way we could really maintain that social distance.

Even in the blocks, we have to share rooms and we are a lot in the rooms, so there is no social distance taking place," explained Lioni Haimbondi, a grade 12 learner at the school.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.