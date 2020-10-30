Africa: South Africa's Best Apps of the Year Revealed

Johannesburg — A TECHNOLOGY application that makes the purchase of shares safe, easy and fun as well as providing the first step in a user's investment journey has been adjudged South Africa's best app of the year.

EasyEquities, which takes away the notion that investing is hard and expensive, has emerged the biggest winner at the MTN Business App of the Year Awards.

At the ninth awards, held virtually for the first time, on Thursday evening, was announced as the overall winner while a range of unique and useful apps took the top spots across 15 categories.

EasyEquities, which also placed first in the Best Consumer Solution category, walked away with the overall grand prize of an international trip to a tech-related destination, valued at R200 000 (US12 210).

Kholo Magagane, Head of Marketing at MTN SA Business, congratulated the overall winner.

"If 2020 has shown us anything, it's that we need to keep track of our finances - and even take this a step further - by finding ways to help us build wealth," Magagane said.

The executive said since its inception, the MTN Business App of the Year Awards had remained a highlight on the annual ICT calendar and unleashed apps that are now household names and provide services to millions of South Africans.

"They (award) have impacted positively on virtually all aspects of life from financial services, to healthcare and education."

OTHER WINNERS:

Best Women in STEM: Examsta.

Best Enterprise Solution: Checkers Sixty60

Best Incubated Solution: Technishen

Most Innovative Solution: BirdPro

Best Health Solution: Lexie Hearing

Best Gaming Solution: League of Legends was

Best Agricultural Solution: GreenFingers Mobile

Best Educational Solution: Xitsonga Dictionary

Best Financial Solution: StokFella

Best 'South African' App: Bottles

Best Breakthrough Solution: Matric Live

Best Youth App: Guardian Health

People's Choice Award: Checkers Sixty60.