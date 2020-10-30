Cameroon: Kumba Students Massacre - Entire Nation Mourns Saturday

President Paul Biya has declared Saturday, October 31, 2020 a Day of National Mourning in memory of the victims of the attack.

The national flag shall be flown at half-mast all day long throughout the national territory of Cameroon tomorrow, Saturday, October 31, 2020 as the entire nation will mourn the seven Form One students of the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Fiango Kumba, Meme Division of the South West Region, murdered by armed separatists on Saturday, October 24, 2020. President Paul Biya in decree No. 2020/648 of 28 October 2020 declared, Saturday, October 31, 2020 a National Day of Mourning in memory of the victims of the attack.

The Day of National Mourning will be a culmination of measures taken by the President of the Republic and the series of condemnations activities through street marches and declarations both within Cameroon and abroad since the barbaric and gruesome attack on Saturday, October 24, 2020. When the attacks occurred, President Paul Biya asked the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute to organise a crisis meeting at the Prime Minister's Office that same Saturday that brought together Ministers of the education sector, as well as the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji , Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo and the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele.

After the crisis meeting and following the instructions of the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister dispatched an inter-ministerial delegation, headed by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji to assess the situation in Kumba on October 27, 2020. The delegation that also included the Minister of Secondary Education, Pauline Nalova Lyonga, Minister of Basic Education, Laurent Serges Etoundi Ngoa as well as representatives of the Minister of Defence and the Delegate General for National Security had the mission to deliver President Paul Biya and the entire Cameroonian people's comfort, support and solidarity to the bereaved families and wishes of speedy recovery to the 12 injured students.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the field, the delegation visited the two injured students receiving treatment at the Buea Regional Hospital whose situation was critical, held a security meeting with the South West Regional Authorities in Buea before moving to Kumba. In Kumba, there was a meeting with administrative authorities and the population, especially the members of the bereaved and affected families.

In the meantime, in many key cities and towns in Cameroon demonstration marches to condemn the massacre and call for peace have been taking place. The international community with Pope Francis include have condemned the barbaric assassinations and called for a return to peace in the security-crisis stricken English-speaking North West and South West Regions