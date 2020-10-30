Congo-Brazzaville: Brazzaville - PM Dion Ngute Meets Cameroonian Community

30 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

He represented President Paul Biya in an international colloquium that took place in the Congolese capital on October 28 and 29, 2020.

Along the sidelines of the international colloquium that ended in the Congolese capital, Brazzaville on October 29, 2020, Cameroon's Prime Minister, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute had discussions with the different components of the Cameroonian community in the Republic of Congo. He was the representative of President Paul Biya in the colloquium that took place on the theme, « De Gaulle and Brazzaville : A shared memory between France, Congo and Africa. »

The premises of the Cameroonian Embassy in Brazzaville is reported to have been transfromed into the audience venue. Here, the Prime Minister is said to have had separate discussions with militants of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) who used the occasion to renew their support for the party's National President, Paul Biya and expressed the wish to see their living conditions improved upon through the facilitation of the procedure for the obtention of visas. Prime Minister Dion Ngute is also said to have received in audience a delegation of business operators and officials of some international organisations.

During the opening of the colloquium, Cameroon's Prime Minister mounted the rostrum and called on African countries to harness and support their youth whom he described as the driving force in Africa's new economy. The colloquim held at the time most francophone African countries are celebrating 60 years of independence from France. It equally served as the occasion to celebrate the participation of Africa in the liberation of France from the German occupation during the Second World War and General De Gaulle's call for France not to yield to the occupation. Concerns raised by different speakers during the colloquim ranged from the need for a new relationship between France and African countries premised on mutual solidarity and respect, united front to tackle increasing wave of terrorism and concerted efforts to eradicate poverty in Africa and the current COVID-19 pandemic.

