Somalia: Unicef Statement On the Killing of Two Humanitarian Workers in Mogadishu, Somalia

27 October 2020
United Nations Children's Fund (New York)
press release

Mogadishu — Statement from Jesper Moller, UNICEF Somalia Representative:

"UNICEF is shocked by the attack earlier today in Mogadishu, in which two humanitarian workers tragically lost their lives. These brave polio workers were on the frontlines, risking their lives to provide critical health services to vulnerable children. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

"Attacks on health workers are a violation of international law and must not be tolerated. UNICEF condemns the cowardly attack in the strongest terms and calls on the authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation. Humanitarian workers should never be a target."

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

