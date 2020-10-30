South Africa: Employment and Labour Calls On Dependents of Deceased Pensioners to Validate Their Details

30 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Compensation Fund appeals to injured employees as well as dependents of deceased pensioners to validate their details

Clients and beneficiaries of Compensation Fund pension benefits have until the end of this month to come forward and validate their details lest their benefits will be terminated. The Commissioner of the Compensation Fund issued a notice in, in this regard, in terms of section 6A of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) Act to inform all the pensioners who are currently receiving a monthly pension from the Fund. The benefits relate to disability pensions and death benefits.

The Director of Compensation Benefits, Ms Nokuthula Sihlangu has appealed to clients and beneficiaries to act as a matter of urgency because failure to do so will result in benefits being terminated.

The Compensation Fund embarked on a process to cleanse its pensioner's database since September 2019. The process was undertaken to assist the Fund to improve the integrity of the pensioner's database.

"We want to improve the integrity of our data, hence the cleansing," Sihlangu emphasised.

This process will affect injured employees who receive a pension from the Fund because of disability as well as dependents of deceased pensioners. The notice applies to pensioners who reside in South Africa as well as those outside of South Africa.

Sihlangu said all it would take to validate details was a copy of 13-digit identity document and/or a passport.

The Fund can be contacted on 0860 10 350 or PensionCleansing@labour.gov.za

The Compensation Fund is an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour whose role is to provide for compensation for disablement caused by the occupational injuries or diseases sustained or contracted by employees in the course of their employment, or for death resulting from such injuries or diseases; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.