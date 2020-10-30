South Africa: Employment and Labour Calls On Dependents of Deceased Pensioners to Validate Their Details

press release

Compensation Fund appeals to injured employees as well as dependents of deceased pensioners to validate their details

Clients and beneficiaries of Compensation Fund pension benefits have until the end of this month to come forward and validate their details lest their benefits will be terminated. The Commissioner of the Compensation Fund issued a notice in, in this regard, in terms of section 6A of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) Act to inform all the pensioners who are currently receiving a monthly pension from the Fund. The benefits relate to disability pensions and death benefits.

The Director of Compensation Benefits, Ms Nokuthula Sihlangu has appealed to clients and beneficiaries to act as a matter of urgency because failure to do so will result in benefits being terminated.

The Compensation Fund embarked on a process to cleanse its pensioner's database since September 2019. The process was undertaken to assist the Fund to improve the integrity of the pensioner's database.

"We want to improve the integrity of our data, hence the cleansing," Sihlangu emphasised.

This process will affect injured employees who receive a pension from the Fund because of disability as well as dependents of deceased pensioners. The notice applies to pensioners who reside in South Africa as well as those outside of South Africa.

Sihlangu said all it would take to validate details was a copy of 13-digit identity document and/or a passport.

The Fund can be contacted on 0860 10 350 or PensionCleansing@labour.gov.za

The Compensation Fund is an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour whose role is to provide for compensation for disablement caused by the occupational injuries or diseases sustained or contracted by employees in the course of their employment, or for death resulting from such injuries or diseases; and to provide for matters connected therewith.