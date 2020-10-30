South Africa: Media Statement - North West Delegation Appeals to Stakeholders to Accelerate Service Delivery

document

The Provincial Whip of the North West delegation to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Mr Eric Landsman, called on all stakeholders attending Provincial Week to accelerate service delivery to communities and deal decisively with the challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

He welcomed the warm reception the delegation received from the Madibeng Local Municipality and thanked the provincial premier for attending the two sessions where he made valuable contributions to finding solutions to the challenges facing the province.

Taking the process forward, Mr Landsman said the delegation will continue to monitor the implementation of the resolutions and decisions taken during the 2020 Provincial Week. "Let's make sure that we provide service delivery to our people, such as the closing of potholes, water provision and other basic needs," said Mr Landsman. He called for cooperation between the NCOP, the Premier's Office, exco, and the North West Legislature in ensuring that the resolutions are implemented for the benefit of the people.

The delegation received presentations from the Premier, the MECs of Finance, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation, as well as local municipalities on the state of municipalities, especially the challenges they are facing. The delegation also received a presentation from Magalies Water Board.