South Africa: Red, White and Blacc Join the Club

analysis

The stories are inspirational. The people behind the stories more so. Before and through Covid-19's wine industry devastation the Black Cellar Club has afforded solidarity, advocacy and support.

If you're not exposed to something - a field of study or career option, for instance - while you might possess all the talent in the world to thrive and flourish doing this something, your talent will die on the vine. Four little words that could have been written for this piece.

By contrast, let me share a story. One that speaks to the point above and what happens when, by some fickle finger of fate, you chance upon something you might never have known about. Which in turn allows you to nurture and grow a talent you never knew you had. Which in this case, propels you to the top of the world in your field.

Ntsiki Biyela, winemaker. Follow her on Instagram. I have, since before I first wrote about her back in 2017.

Biyela's current chapter, and they grow more remarkable as she continues to write the pages, is in the process of unfolding.

So. Here are the bones. In brief, she grew up in deep rural Zululand. In...