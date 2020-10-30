South Africa: Western Cape Treasury On Covid-19 Procurement Disclosure Report

press release

We are pleased to publish the fourth edition of the Procurement Disclosure Report by Provincial Treasury. This edition of the Procurement Disclosure Report confirms that to date R1.59 billion has been committed towards Covid-19 related expenditure across departments and public entities in 2020/21 financial year in the Western Cape.

For the period 01 April 2020 to 30 September 2020, provincial departments' total Covid-19 expenditure is R1.587 billion, and provincial public entities' total Covid-19 expenditure is R2.89 million.

Of the total spent on Covid-19 expenditure, R664,45 million or 41.77% was spent on SMMEs by department and public entities in the Western Cape. The national target requires that 30% of spend goes to SMMEs via sub-contracting mechanisms, and so the Western Cape Government has exceeded this target through direct procurement for the period.

The Procurement Disclosure Report details all personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement and expenditure in the Western Cape in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, in a regular and standardised report that is made available on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis to the public.

Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, said: "With significant cuts to provincial budgets it is critical that we continue to ensure that public funds are spent correctly, and we mitigate the risks in supply chain management in both provincial departments and entities. And so, I welcome our fourth edition of the Procurement Disclosure Report which reaffirms our commitment to transparency and clean government in the Western Cape."

Provincial Treasury Head of Department, David Savage, added: "This report was introduced to mitigate risks in disaster-related procurement and by expanding reporting to all procurement, it will strengthen fraud and corruption prevention efforts, even post-Covid-19."

Other pro-active support and compliance measures implemented by Provincial Treasury to mitigate procurement risks include the establishment of a Central Procurement Advisory Committee to support and advise the main procuring departments and enhanced surveillance of disaster-related procurement by internal audits of procurement transactions.

To access the Procurement Disclosure Report, visit: www.westerncape.gov.za/provincial-treasury/procurement-disclosure-report