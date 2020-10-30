South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Commends NYDA for Sixth Clean Audit Outcome

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Women Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Nonhlanhla Ncube Ndaba, has commended the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) for receiving a sixth clean audit finding (unqualified with no material findings) from the Auditor-General of South Africa for the 2019/20 financial year.

The NYDA briefed the committee on Tuesday on its second quarterly report for the 2020/21 financial year. The agency informed members that it had achieved 23 out of 24 planned targets for the financial year, which translates to a 96% performance achievement.

The NYDA incurred irregular expenditure of R171 000 (0.03% of the total expenditure). An investigation indicated that an employee involved in the procurement process failed to declare a conflict of interest. The employee has been subjected to a disciplinary process and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Regarding the performance of quarter two, the committee expressed its concern about the 14 employees who will lose jobs as a result of the pandemic.

Members of the committee said what is worrisome is rural development and how the lives of young people have been impacted by the agency. The committee questioned what the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has done about to the new recovery economic plan to ensure that young people participate and benefit.

On the Youth Micro Enterprise Relief Fund, the committee requested the NYDA to work on submitting a closed report so that members can assess how many young people have been engaged.