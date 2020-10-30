South Africa: Blazing Saddles - 'Flatland' Is Fearless Filmmaking From One of Our Own

30 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Keith Bain

Almost two years since its overseas premiere, Flatland - Jenna Cato Bass's third feature film - is finally coming to local cinemas. This unconventional feminist road movie plays out like a Western - set in the badlands of the Karoo.

There's this rollicking scene in Flatland when its two protagonists find themselves on a horse tearing down the highway in the middle of nowhere.

They're on the run, and - forced by circumstance to turn their backs on small-town life - hoping to reach the bright lights of Jo'burg.

Like the film itself, these women are on a wild ride through what might be the badlands of countless cowboy films.

Instead of the Wild West, though, we're in the Karoo, and instead of John Wayne in the saddle, it's Nicole Fortuin as a runaway bride, Natalie, and Izel Bezuidenhout as Poppie, her very pregnant bestie.

It's an image that beautifully captures filmmaker Jenna Bass's twisted take on the traditional Western.

And it's a hint that, like these two young women, we're in for one hell of a ride - one that's more than a bit eccentric and heaps of fun to watch, too.

A wild ride through the Karoo in...

