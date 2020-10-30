Egypt, South Sudan to Form Joint High Committee, 1st Meeting to Be Held Before End of 2020

27 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Prime Minster Moustafa Madbouly agreed with South Sudan irrigation minister Manawa Peter on forming a joint high committee with Egypt and to start coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to hold the committee's first meeting in Cairo before the end of the year.

Madbouly met minister Manawa Peter and his accompanying delegation in Cairo, Monday Oct 26, with the participation of Egypt's Water Resources and Irrigation Minister, Mohamed Abdel Atty.

The Cabinet spokesperson Nader Saad explained that the meeting tackled the relations between both countries and ways of boosting it on different levels.

Egypt's PM affirmed that Cairo is willing to set up investment projects in South Sudan, focused especially in the mutual priority issues.

South Sudan's minster thanked Madbouly for Egypt's supportive stance during the floods and torrents crisis. He noted to the Egyptian air aid bridge that transported important aid at that vital time.

Peter stressed that Egypt's stance was not new or surprising, in light of the strong relations between the two peoples in Egypt and South Sudan.

South Sudan irrigation minister affirmed that his country is keen on boosting relations with Egypt in different aspects of life and to increase the mutual investments and projects in the agriculture, irrigation, electricity and other areas of infrastructure.

The minister also expressed South Sudan's hope to speed up the opening of a branch of an Egyptian bank in his country, such as the National Bank of Egypt for example, according to Saad.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.