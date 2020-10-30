Egypt, South Sudan to Form Joint High Committee, 1st Meeting to Be Held Before End of 2020

Egypt's Prime Minster Moustafa Madbouly agreed with South Sudan irrigation minister Manawa Peter on forming a joint high committee with Egypt and to start coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to hold the committee's first meeting in Cairo before the end of the year.

Madbouly met minister Manawa Peter and his accompanying delegation in Cairo, Monday Oct 26, with the participation of Egypt's Water Resources and Irrigation Minister, Mohamed Abdel Atty.

The Cabinet spokesperson Nader Saad explained that the meeting tackled the relations between both countries and ways of boosting it on different levels.

Egypt's PM affirmed that Cairo is willing to set up investment projects in South Sudan, focused especially in the mutual priority issues.

South Sudan's minster thanked Madbouly for Egypt's supportive stance during the floods and torrents crisis. He noted to the Egyptian air aid bridge that transported important aid at that vital time.

Peter stressed that Egypt's stance was not new or surprising, in light of the strong relations between the two peoples in Egypt and South Sudan.

South Sudan irrigation minister affirmed that his country is keen on boosting relations with Egypt in different aspects of life and to increase the mutual investments and projects in the agriculture, irrigation, electricity and other areas of infrastructure.

The minister also expressed South Sudan's hope to speed up the opening of a branch of an Egyptian bank in his country, such as the National Bank of Egypt for example, according to Saad.